Two killed in Sylhet ‘gunfights’





A suspected robber and an alleged terrorist were killed in separate gunfights in Bishwanath and Golapganj upazilas early Saturday.





A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with police at Surirkhal in Bishwanath upazila.





The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.





Shamim Musa, officer-in-charge of Bishwanath Police Station, said they conducted a raid in the area around 3:30am acting on a tip-off.





The robber gang opened fire when police reached the area, triggering a gunfight.





One of the robbers was killed in the skirmish while others managed to flee, the OC said.





Three policemen were injured in the gunfight. Police said they recovered a pipe gun from the spot.





Meanwhile, a suspected terrorist was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at Kadurpur village in Golapganj.





The deceased was identified Ali Hossain, 40, resident of the area. He was wanted in several criminal cases including murder.





Rab-9 said that associates of Hossain opened fire when the elite force was conducting a raid in the area around 12:30am.





Rab managed to arrest five people after the skirmish but Ali was killed in the gunfight. A member of Rab was also injured, the force said.

