Bangladeshi ‘infected with coronavirus’ in UAE





Two more people in the UAE, including a 39-year-old Bangladeshi, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID19), the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday.





This brings the total number of patients tested positive for COVID19 in the UAE to 11, three of whom have now recovered fully, reports the Gulf News.





“The two new cases included a 34-year-old Filipino and a 39-year-old Bangladeshi. They were in direct contact with the Chinese patient recently diagnosed with coronavirus and are now in a stable health condition,” the ministry said.





The ministry emphasised that it is taking all necessary and precautionary measures, including investigating, examining and following up on those who were in contact with the patients, in cooperation with health authorities in the country, according to the Gulf News report.





"The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the ministry said.





Besides, five Bangladesh citizens were infected with coronavirus in Singapore, according to Singapore Health Ministry.

Leave Your Comments