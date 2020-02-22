Another arrested for attack on journo Sumon





Police arrested another suspect from Mohammadpur early Saturday in connection with the attack on journalist Mostafizur Rahman Sumon on the day of Dhaka city corporations elections.





A team of police arrested Emon Mollah, 31, from ward number 34, said Sub-Inspector Altaf Hossain, also investigation officer of the case.





So far, six suspects have been arrested.





According to case statement, Sumon, a staff reporter of online news portal Agami.com, was attacked by supporters of an Awami League-backed councillor candidate at Rayerbazar Sadek Khan Road in Mohammadpur around 11am on February 1.





He was first taken to ZH Sikder Women's Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





A case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station in this connection.

Leave Your Comments