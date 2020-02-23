Diner Sheshe





"My husband and I had a love marriage -- we were 22. Everything was rosy till I moved in with my in-laws. They constantly harassed me -- if I was ever sitting idle they'd yell at me and ask me to work. I'd cook really well -- but they'd always complain about the food and put me down.





But things really got to me when I found out I was pregnant a year later. I went up to him with tears in my eyes -- I was so happy! But he just said okay and walked away. Even my in-laws had no reaction. They couldn't care less. I felt isolated, like they hated me! So I decided to leave the next day and started living with a family friend.





Soon, I had my son but he was a premature baby. When he was 6 months old, he started having fits. So I took him to my husband's house, but all he did was admit him to the hospital. He didn't provide any financial support and rarely came to visit. He had money but spent it all on himself.





We did try patching up a few times, and even had our second child, a daughter. But just when things would get better, he'd go back to his old ways and I'd leave once again. Eventually, we stopped trying. Financially, I struggled a lot -- I kept moving into smaller homes as I went into debt. Through it all, my husband would make an appearance every now and then to see his children, not lend a penny to us and leave.





When I see my son working hard to get into the army and my daughter preparing for her IPS exams, I feel like the luckiest mother in the world. My life is in shambles, but my kids are making me proud every day and my only wish is that they stand up on their two feet. And if I had to go through it all over again, I'd do it in a heartbeat -- because at the end of every road, I know I'll have them."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



Leave Your Comments