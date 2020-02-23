Worldwide waffling





During the Democratic debate in Las Vegas Thursday, US presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg said he was willing to work with India to tackle the carbon emission crisis, adding that the problem of greenhouse gas emissions in India was bigger than in China. The billionaire businessman, who has heavily invested in China, was responding to a question during a debate on climate change policy and on what he would do to force Beijing - the number one producer of carbon emissions in the world - to tackle the crisis.











Indian Railways Kashi station has been completely redeveloped with modern passenger-friendly facilities! The Kashi railway station serves the eastern suburbs of the Varanasi district and comes under the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways (NR) zone. A Northern Railways official told Financial Express Online that the Kashi station has been redeveloped with beautiful walls, renovated waiting rooms, improved circulating area, the introduction of foot-over-bridges (FOBs) for the comfort and convenience of passengers. The Kashi railway station is located near the Ganga river bank and serves a large number of pilgrims visiting the city of Varanasi on the important days of poojas and other festivals.









Wellington City Council has alerted Island Bay residents to another burst water pipe, frustrating the city's residents who are weary of harbour pollution, streets filled with brown sludge and some homes with no water at all. Since the start of the year the capital has had one water set-back after another. The iconic Oriental Bay was closed to swimmers on some of the hottest summer days due to dangerous levels of pollution, two major city wastewater pipes burst, dozens of homes lost water access, and streets were flooded due to worn-out infrastructure.









Elizabeth Warren's flailing campaign got a much-needed boost of energy after she used the debate in Nevada to pummel Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire who bought his way into the race. In previous debates, Warren had positioned herself as the party unifier, the one candidate who could bring together the warring factions of leftists and moderates. The unity pose fit well with Warren's persona as a consummate wonk, the policy expert who could calmly work through the thickets of competing ideas to come to the best possible answer. Warren the wonk had some appeal, especially to her loyal fans who loved the catch phrase "She has a plan for that." But as the first two contests revealed, this could carry Warren only so far.



