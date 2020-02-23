The Guardians by Susan Pedersen

The Guardians: The League of Nations and the Crisis of Empire, Author: Susan Pedersen, Publisher: Oxford University Press





Duncan Kelly



They are there to help but instead they hinder. They aspire to fairness yet promote injustice. They ask too much and they do too little. Such are the criticisms that are routinely levelled at international institutions, criticisms that have acquired renewed force during the current Greek crisis. In recent weeks, the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European Commission have been accused of bullying, paternalism and even terrorism over their dealings with Athens.







At such moments of stress, it is natural to reach for historical comparisons and the one that is often found is the League of Nations. Established after the First World War in a spirit of idealism and "never again", it has come to be seen as a heroic failure, a project tainted from the start by the great power politics it sought to supplant.







The League has become a cautionary tale both for those who think that international institutions could do more, and for those who think they should do less. In "The Guardians", Susan Pedersen, a professor of history at Columbia University, sees things differently. A richly detailed study of the League's Permanent Mandates Commission (PMC), her book shows that the conventional wisdom about the League will not do. What it misses above all are the unintended consequences that flowed from the collision of state power and international administration.





The League was inextricably linked to the ideals of the US president Woodrow Wilson and was meant to signal a new beginning for international politics.







As the Swiss-American international lawyer William Rappard, first director of the Mandates Section of the League, wrote in 1931, whatever judgments were made about war-guilt, the "real culprit" behind the First World War was the "pre-war system of international relations". Wilson's vision was of a community of nations that could make the world safe for democracy under the benign and open direction of its leading members, framed by a covenant and grounded on pragmatic compromise and a shared commitment to peace.







Yet by the time war ended in Europe, the Allied powers had already gobbled up great swathes of the old Ottoman Empire in the Middle East and the colonies of the German Empire across the world. So as the peacemakers came together in Paris, Europe's leaders dug their heels in. They eventually bowed to Wilson's pressure to support the League but only once it had been compromised. Little wonder there was an outpouring of anti-colonial nationalism after the Treaty of Versailles.





By focusing on the PMC, Pedersen outlines a different narrative. Established in October 1921, under Article 22 of the League's founding covenant, it reported directly to the League Council and was staffed predominantly by European experts in colonial administration under Rappard's directorship. They monitored the administration of "peoples not yet able to stand by themselves under the strenuous conditions of the modern world" by the "advanced nations" to which the task had been mandated.







The mandates, which applied to territories lost by the Central Powers during the war - in the Middle East, Africa and the Pacific - were in fact granted by the Supreme Council of the Allied Powers, which drafted Article 22 themselves. This was a clever administrative compromise: the victors could carve up the spoils, but the PMC would oversee their subsequent behaviour.





Pedersen shows that, while many of the PMC's members were close to the mandates' imperial masters, many were also internationalists who could see the force of the demand for national self-determination.





The commission was thus harder to control than the great powers would have liked. It took its duties seriously, annually assessing the state of the mandates at long meetings where members would call witnesses and assemble data to examine everything from school textbooks to international trade to sexual norms.





Over time, the contradictions between imperialism and internationalism became more evident. For the great powers, the prospect of dealing with independent nations came to seem less fraught than the task of managing mandates under the eyes of the PMC - but that route also had its dangers.







The British, who pushed for Iraqi independence in the early 1930s in the language of internationalism, nevertheless wanted to make it safe for their imperial ends, and the world is still dealing with the consequences.







"The Guardians" is part of a wave of revisionist scholarship about the League and the internationalism of the interwar period, which in turn is part of a broader trend towards the writing of global histories of ideas and institutions.







Indeed, Pedersen's colleague Mark Mazower has shown how a similar dynamic to the one she outlines played out when the League was wound up and the UN founded after the Second World War.







And it's hard not to see parallels in contemporary politics, particularly in the Middle East. Much as now happens with the language of democracy, politicians pay lip service to global institutions, while going about their business in very traditional, nationally specific ways.





Pedersen's book is genuinely revelatory - a long disquisition on the politics of unintended consequences, as a bureaucratic system designed to uphold and legitimise imperial reconstruction provided the tools for its undoing.Intriguingly, it was German politicians who best took the measure of this opportunity, pushing for extensive international oversight by the PMC, if only to thwart the ambitions of their international competitors.





In disputes between Samoa and New Zealand, as well as in the more obviously charged environments of the Middle East, the PMC's public information-gathering could also shine a light on injustice and (very occasionally) castigate imperialism for the sake of international solidarity, even if states quickly learnt how to play what Pedersen calls the "mandates game".





One of the unlikely heroes of "The Guardians" is the Dutchman and pedant Daniel François Willem Van Rees. A scholarly eccentric whose nitpicking drove his PMC colleagues mad, he nevertheless did more than anyone to "establish the principle that mandatory powers were 'not sovereign' in the mandated territories". But that did not mean that all the mandatory powers rolled over; indeed, the nagging problem of international sovereignty remains very much alive nearly a century later.







Pedersen's book doesn't inspire much optimism about the capacities of international institutions in a world of powerful and competitive nation-states. It does serve as a reminder, though, that seemingly intractable global problems can easily divert our attention from the less obvious but no less important human and bureaucratic dynamics by which they might begin to be dealt with.





The writer is a book critic

