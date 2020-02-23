Joe Hill's 'Full Throttle' is full of chills, thrills and even a few tears

Full Throttle, Author: Joe Hill, Publisher: William Morrow





Terence Toh





Neil Gaiman once said: "Short stories are tiny windows into other worlds and other minds and other dreams. They are journeys you can make to the far side of the universe and still be back in time for dinner."





If this is true, Full Throttle, the latest anthology by Joe Hill, is a breakneck, top speed ride to the darkest parts of the universe, the parts filled with strange creatures and alien beings. You'll probably encounter a wormhole or a space vampire or two. And yes, you will get back in time for your dinner ... although it very well might end up eating you!





Full Throttle is a very entertaining anthology, comprising 13 dark tales (and more hidden ones!) about human beings dealing with the unexpected. It's full of dark situations and out-of-the-norm occurrences - though not all of them are scary. Some are light-hearted, some serious and one or two even heartwarming.







Most, however, are well-crafted and absorbing. Hill has a gift for creating relatable and memorable characters, some of whom will definitely stay with you long after you've finished reading this book. If you don't know, Hill is the son of esteemed writers Stephen and Tabitha King; his full name is Joe Hillstrom King.







His famous father may cast a long shadow but Hill has emerged from behind it and shown himself to be a great author in his own right, having written acclaimed works such as Heart-Shaped Box (2007), Horns (2010), NOS4A2 (2013), The Fireman (2016), and Strange Weather (2017), a collection of four novellas.







His comic book series Locke & Key won the Eisner Award for Best Writer in 2011, and his debut anthology, 20th Century Ghosts, won the Bram Stoker Award for Best Fiction Collection when it was released in 2005.





This latest collection opens with "Throttle" (written with dad Stephen), which is a bit of an odd decision. It's by no means bad, but feels underwhelming and quite different from the rest of the stories in this book. The story about a biker gang facing a terrifying threat on the highway feels like a Mad Max story, but not in a good way.





The rest of the stories are much better. "Dark Carnival" has some delicious chills in the tale about teenagers whose past literally comes back to haunt them. "Faun" reads like a dark version of The Chronicles Of Narnia: hunters exploit a portal to a wondrous fantasy world, only to have things go very badly. And "Wolverton Station" is a quirky tale of a man who discovers his morning ride is full of sentient wolves.





"All I Care About Is You" is a queer science fiction story about a girl and her new robot friend - it's world is so well-imagined, there should be a whole novel set in it! And "Into The Tall Grass" features some very disturbing imagery; if you don't want to imagine it, you can always watch it, as this story about two travellers lost on a road trip was made into a movie that's streaming on Netflix.





The book concludes with "You Are Released" about passengers in an airplane discovering midflight that World War III has broken out below them. While this could have gone down the action or sci-fi route, Hill instead makes it into a heartwarming, character-driven drama, where nuclear and political shenanigans end up being the least interesting part of the story. And that really takes storytelling skill.





Not all the stories are winners. "Mums" is a story about a young boy with an unusual upbringing who ends up plotting revenge after something terrible happens. An interesting premise, but the story ends up being rather unsatisfying. "Twittering From The Circus Of The Dead" is exactly what it says on the tin: a story told through a Twitter feed! It has some funny parts, but ultimately becomes quite predictable.





The best story in this collection is definitely "Late Returns". Having suffered a horrible family tragedy, a truck driver takes the wheel of his local library's ancient bookmobile and ends up receiving some very unexpected guests. This lovely story combines ghosts and time paradoxes with a tribute to the power of reading, and ends in a beautiful way - have some tissues handy when reading this.





In the back of the book, Hill explains the influences and background to every story. This is a great section, really giving insight into the mind of a great storyteller.





Overall, Full Throttle is an excellent collection with a nice variety of characters, themes and tones. Some books really deserve to be read from cover to cover, and this is one of them. Especially since Hill enjoys putting little Easter eggs in unexpected places in his books (such as the acknowledgements or biography section).





So sit yourself in a comfy place with this book, buckle up and enjoy the journey!





The writer is a book critic

