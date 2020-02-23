Spirit of Ekushey and our mother tongue





Languages are the most powerful instruments of preserving and developing our tangible and intangible heritage. All moves to promote the dissemination of mother tongues will serve not only to encourage linguistic diversity and multilingual education but also to develop fuller awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions throughout the world and to inspire solidarity based on understanding, tolerance and dialogue.







Safeguarding Linguistic Diversity Languages, with their complex implications for identity, communication, social integration, education and development, are of strategic importance for people and planet.





Yet, due to globalization processes, they are increasingly under threat, or disappearing altogether. When languages fade, so does the world's rich tapestry of cultural diversity. Opportunities, traditions, memory, unique modes of thinking and expression valuable resources for ensuring a better future are also lost.







At least 43% of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are endangered. Only a few hundred languages have genuinely been given a place in education systems and the public domain, and less than a hundred are used in the digital world. International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened as more and more languages disappear.







Globally 40 per cent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. Nevertheless, progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education with growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life.







Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way. Similarly Ekushey Book Fair is the national book fair of Bangladesh, which is arranged every year during February in Dhaka.







This event is arranged to commemorate the historic language movement of 21 February 1952 for the establishment of Bangla as the mother language. For more than 17 years, the British Council has been taking part in this fair to reach a greater number of spectators with its variety of services.







This year's fair will start from February 2 to February 29. Because of the city corporation election, the authority changed the date which actually started on the 1st day of February in previous years.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the book fair. As this year's book fair will be dedicated to Bangabandhu, organizing committee have taken some special measures to highlight him. Those will include making five installations on Bangabandhu, organizing seminars on him and publishing a large number of books on his life and works.







Some bookstalls made in the shape of Bangabandhu's house of Dhanmondi 32 along with setting five installations on Bangabandhu at different points of the fair area.The fair remain open from 3pm to 9pm from Sundays to Thursdays; and from 11am to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.







On February 21, the fair remain open from 8am to 8pm. There were strict security arrangements in and around the book fair venue to avert any unpleasant incident during the fair. Like the previous years, the venue of the fair has been extended to the nearby Suhrawardy Udyan.







This year, the land earmarked for the fair has been expanded to 750,000 sq-ft which was 550,000 sq-ft in the previous year. A total of 34 pavilions have been allocated this year which was 24 in the last year. The number of publication houses and other organizations joining at the annual book fair this year increased to 550 from 499 in 2019 while units increased to 850 from 770 in 2019.







Publishers from across the country will come to the fair with a wide variety of books while Bangla Academy will exhibit around 200 newly-printed and reprinted books in which a good number of those on Bangabandhu. Amar Ekushey Book Fair is organized by Bangla Academy (1955), a national institute of arts and letters. It starts on 1st February every year and continues throughout the month.





It is the longest book fair of the world. No book fair of any other countries continues for so long as one month. The Book Fair is arranged to commemorate the glorious sacrifices of language martyrs of the Language Movement of 21 February in 1952.







Every year Honorable Prime Minister of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh inaugurates the book fair. The Book Fair began its journey in 1972 by selling books of the Academy on commission basis in the Bangla Academy premises.





From the beginning of the fair, private publishing organizations also joined. In 1984 it was named 'Amar Ekushey Granthamela'. This is how authors interact with readers. In 2019, 134 writers (young-senior) talked to readers about their new books for at least 2680 minutes.







This event has a positive impact on the media and cultural arena of the country. Amar Ekushey Book Fair is gaining popularity gradually. Readers' participation, selling books, publishing new books are getting interesting in all aspects. Book fairs have been aesthetically structured for the last few years. Amar Ekushey Book Fair is the first integrated expression of the awakening that began in Bangladesh after the independence.







The book fair is playing an important role as the focal point of developing culture of the country. Various creative publishing organizations in the country are being formed and the number of readers is increasing gradually. The number of the literary and creative practitioners is also increasing. Not only people from different parts of the country but also book-loving Bangalees living abroad come to this fair.







The gathering of intellectuals, teachers, students, media-workers, entrepreneurs of literary journals, Little Magazines, research organizations and cultural organizations and, above all, writers and readers makes this event of Ekushey of Bangla Academy unique.





International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year on 21st February. The main purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the awareness of language and cultural diversity all across the world. It was first announced by UNESCO on November 17, 1999. Since then it is being celebrated every year.







The date represents the day 21st February 1952 when four young students were killed in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, because of Bengali and Urdu language controversy. Languages are the most powerful way to preserve and develop culture and to promote it all across the world. Because of this unfortunate incident, International Mother Language Day is celebrated in all over the world, while it is a public holiday in Bangladesh.





In 1947 at the time of partition of Pakistan, the province Bengal was divided into two parts: the western part became India and the eastern part is known as East Bengal which was later known as East Pakistan. At that time there were many economic, social and cultural issues including linguistic issue. In 1948 when government announced Urdu as the national language it sparked the protest among the Bengali speaking majority of Pakistan.







The protest got out of control and ended with the death of four protestors of the University of Dhaka who were shot by the police. The students' deaths during the fight for their mother language are now remembered as The International Mother Language Day. The Shaheed Minar in Dhaka pays respect to those four protestors killed for the sake of their mother language.







An International Mother Language Day monument was constructed at Ashfield Park in Sydney, Australia. Here we can see the images of Shaheed Minar and the globe on the face of the stone with the words "we will remember the martyr of 21st February" written on it in both Bengali and English languages.







On International Mother Language Day UNESCO and other UN agencies take part in the events to promote cultural and linguistic diversity all around the world.







They appreciate and encourage people to be knowledgeable about their mother language and provide them with awareness regarding the promotion of their language and culture towards other countries. In Bangladesh on International Mother Language Day people go to Shaheed Minar to pay tribute to the martyr of 21st February and sprinkle flowers on the monument.







This is a time for Bangladeshis to celebrate their culture, traditions and their Bengali national language. The prizes are given to those who made outstanding performance in language and cultural diversity. International Mother Language Day is celebrated in memory of the four students who were killed while fighting for their mother language and is celebrated to tell them that we will never forget their sacrifices.





The writer is a columnist.

