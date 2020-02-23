EUB observes Int'l Mother Language Day

European University of Bangladesh (EUB) observed International Mother Language Day on Friday on their university premises. -AA





Vice chancellor of the university freedom fighter professor Dr. Mokbul Ahmed Khan, Registrar freedom fighter AFM Golam Hossain, Dr.Farzana Alam, Direktrar, Faculty Development and Evaluation placed a floral bouquet in a makeshift Shaheed Minar on campus.







Vice Chancellor convened all the teachers and students to provide boundless respect to our mother language. In order to celebrate the International Mother Language Day, students organized day long cultural programs to observe the day.

