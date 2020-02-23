Salma flaunts her toned figure





American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek shared a picture of herself sitting on the edge of a boat in a swimsuit during a tropical getaway. The 53-year-old actor soaked in the sun in a boat near a rocky cliff where she was seen wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit, white large cat-eye sunglasses and a wide-brim hat. While the gorgeous picture had no caption it did not stop Hayek's fans from praising her. The 'Frida' star got likes of stars like Jennifer Aniston and received comments from her fans. One of the followers wrote, "So pretty." According to Fox News, the post came two days after a fan commented on one of Hayek's Instagram photos, accusing her of receiving botox. The picture was a selfie which gave her followers a glimpse of the actor while she relaxed on the beach in a magenta swimsuit.



