I trusted Imtiaz Ali's vision: Kartik





'Love Aaj Kal' may have failed at the box-office despite the hype the lead couple's chemistry generated, but Kartik Aaryan isn't complaining. The actor who has seen a few box-office failures in the past had full faith in his director's vision. "I went with director's gut for 'Love Aaj Kal'. I would never ask for a script from Imtiaz Ali. I knew his world will be magical and I trusted his vision," said Kartik in an interview before the release. For the actor, all that matters while selecting a film is the script. "It's always about the script and the story. It is the script that is a deciding factor for a film that I want to do," said the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor.



