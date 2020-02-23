Leone makes white colorful





Sunny Leone is a stunning actress, who has a sexy and bold personality, which was quite evident in her recent photo-shoot by Dabboo Ratnani. She became a part of the photographer's 2020 calendar earlier and then created a statement at his gallery. She recently shared a shoot of herself from prier her appearance at the gallery, skillfully shot by Siddharth Jaiswar. She looks ravishing in a sustainable, handmade blazer pant ensemble by Mohammed Mazhar. The outfit is white with black ink spill effect making it more ethereal; the garment is from the 'Lakme Fashion Week 2020' collection. The haughty accessorizes the attire with black tassel earrings from Westside store and a blingy tiny briefcase clutch from Oceana Clutches. The diva pairs up her ensemble with t-stapped black heels, she puts on some cat-eye makeup with purple lipstick to finish off. Sunny is overall styled by Sameer Katariya and Shikha Gupta.





Leave Your Comments