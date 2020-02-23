Priyanka to play Ma Anand Sheela



After months of speculations and almost-confirmations, it's now being reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be portraying Ma Anand Sheela, controversial Indian godman Rajneesh Osho's closest aide. In a chat with mid-day early in 2019, Priyanka has shared, "I have to credit director Barry Levinson for bringing this movie to me. He will be directing the project. He and his producers have been researching on this subject and developing it for the last few years.







He approached me to develop it with him." Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, PeeCee indeed will be acting in the film, but most importantly, she will also be producing it alongside Levinson. The project titled 'Sheela' will be an Amazon Studios production. A source had revealed, "Priyanka has been reading up on Ma Sheela and the international commune she built with Rajneesh Osho, to understand the character's psyche.







While the research team is collating information from public domain about Rajneeshpuram, they have also reached out to Ma Anand Sheela in Switzerland." Earlier, there were reports that Alia Bhatt would be headlining a film on Ma Anand Sheela. Now, it seems things have finally fallen into place for the project.





