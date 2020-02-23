Nat'l Nazrul Conference begins in Gaibandha





A three-day long 'National Nazrul Conference-2020' began in the district town yesterday with a call to collective initiatives to popularize Nazrul songs and learn his life and works, reports BSS.





Kabi Nazrul Institute (KNI), Dhaka under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs has arranged the conference in cooperation with district administration, said an official of the District Collectorate Building.







In the morning around 10am, a grand and colorful rally was brought out from the Poura Park and eventually ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town. Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini formally inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.





Later, a discussion was also held at Poura Shaheed Minar on Independence of Bangali: Nazul and Bangabandhu with deputy commissioner Abdul Matin in the chair.Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as the chief guest and police super Muhammad Towhidul Islam and mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Abu Bakar Siddique were present as the special guests.





Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, former executive director of KNI, ex-professor of Bangla department of Joypurhat Govt. College Samir Kumar Sarker and ex-vice principal of Sadullapur Govt. College Jahurul Qaiyum were present as the discussants.Earlier, secretary and project director of KNI Md Abdur Rahim made a welcome speech and said initiatives have been taken to inspire the young generations to know about the life and works of Nazrul through the conference.





The discussants said poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was a symbol of revolution and hope against fascism and oppression and his poetry and revolutionary songs and nationalist activism earned him the title of "Bidrohi Kobi" (Rebel Poet).Kazi Nazrul was a writer, poet, lyricist, revolutionary, musician, and philosopher, they said adding that he composed around 4,000 songs and his revolutionary songs played an important role during the Liberation War.





A documentary film on Nazrul Jibon Porikroma was also displayed at the arrangement of District Information Office.Then, a cultural function was also held at the venue. The artistes of KNI and the local singers rendered songs and performed dances to entertain all. A large number of people from all walks of life including officials, socio-cultural personalities, singers and media men took part in the programs.









