'Robibaar' released without permission





National Award-winner Jaya Ahsan has teamed up with Kolkata's legendary actor Prosenjit for the first time. The first movie starring the pair is called 'Robibaar'. The movie, directed by National Award-winning film-maker Atanu Ghosh, was released on December 27 in Kolkata's cinema hall.





The latest news is that the movie was released on Friday at two cinema halls in Bangladesh. Film-maker Anonno Mamun has released 'Robibaar' in Bangladesh under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) agreement. In exchange, his film 'Abar Boshonto' will soon be released in West Bengal.







'Robibar' has been released in Sherpur and Cox's Bazar. Mamun said, 'We had a plan to release earlier,' but I got the license from the censor board on February 19th. Then on February 21st, I applied for release. The movie was released just outside Dhaka after getting permission. It will be released across more cinema halls on February 28th.' In the film, Prosenjit played the role of Asimabha and Jaya played the character of Sayani.

