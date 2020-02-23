Kings overpower Anwara SC in Women's Football

An action during Women's Football League match between Bashundhara Kings and Begum Anwara Sporting Club at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Saturday. -BFF





Powerhouse Bashundhara Kings pulled off a thumping 12-0 goals victory over Begum Anwara Sporting Club in the opening match of the Tricotex Women's Football League on Saturday at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.







Former national captain Krishna Rani Sarkar struck four goals, famed national forward Sabina Khatun netted three, Mishrat Jahan Moushumi scored two while Sheuli Azim, Nargis Khatun and Maria Manda scored one goal each for the winners.





Cumilla United will play Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadas on Sunday (Fsebruary 23) at 12 noon at the same venue

