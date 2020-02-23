South Zone make good start in BCL final

BCB South Zone batsman Anamul Haque Bijoy plays a shot against Islami Bank East Zone on the opening day of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday. -BCB





BCB South Zone made a formidable start in the final match of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) posting 305 for 6 in 90 overs against Islami Bank East Zone at the close of opening day of five -day match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday.





Put into bat first, BCB South Zone made a strong start making 131 runs in the opening stand by Fazle Mahmud and Anamul Haque Bijoy and later Fazle Mahmud pairing Al Amin added another 53 runs in the 2nd wicket stand.





Opener Fazle Mahmud contributed the match highest 86 runs off 155 balls featuring nine fours and two sixes, national opener Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 131-ball 76 runs hitting five fours and one six while one down Al Amin made 61-ball 39 runs with five boundaries.





Besides, number four Shamsur Rahman scored an unbeaten 37 runs off 91 balls with five hits to the fence, Mahedi Hasan quick fired 35-ball 36 runs with four hits across the rope and one over the rope while Nurul Hasan made 23-ball 18 runs with four boundaries.





Ruyel Miah claimed two wickets for 58 runs while Abu Hider Rony, Saqlain Sajib and Afif Hossain grabbed one wicket each.

