Late strikes keep Tigers in the game

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took the prize wicket of Craig Ervine gave Bangladesh a slender advantage over tourists Zimbabwe on the first day of the only Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.







In a see-saw affair, the tourists continually lost wickets just as they looked to have gained full control over the Bangladesh bowling as they held Bangladesh to 228 for six at the close of the opening day.





Zimbabwe's stand-in captain Craig Ervine led front the front with a patient century but spinner Nayeem struck with the new ball in the penultimate over of the day when a flight delivery, which surprised Ervine, smashed into the base of the stumps and bowled the left-handed batsman for 107.





Nayeem finished the day with figures of four for 68 in 36 overs, but the worth of Bangladesh's efforts as they seek a win that would see them end Perennial losing-streak in Test cricket will only become fully apparent when they bat.







The hosts will be hoping to dismiss Zimbabwe quickly to keep tourists' score less than 300 runs while Zimbabwe will be hoping to put at least 350 runs on the board as pitch will not be easy to bat the second time around at Mirpur.





The initiative in the match passed from one team to the other until Nayeem led Zimbabwe's spectacular batting collapse in the post tea session with three late Zimbabwe wickets swung the game into balance.







The 19-year old off-spinner Nayeem who scalped 13 wickets in his last Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) for East Zone, continued his phenomenal form with ball.







For most of the day, the visitors held the upper hand. Opener Prince Masvaure made 64 in partnerships of 111 for the second wicket which lifted Zimbabwe to 118-1 after they opted to bat first. Experienced Regis Chakabva was nine not out and Donald Tiripano unbeaten on nought at the close.







Earlier Abu Jayed's new-ball swing caused some issues as opener Kevin Kasuza was caught at gully for two. Masvaure and Ervine then batted cautiously to keep Bangladesh bowlers at bay as Zimbabwe moved to lunch without further loss.







But the Tigers turned the tide of the match when they took two wickets in the post lunch session, removing Masvaure and Taylor to reduce the touring side to 134-3.





The left handed Masvaure, looking for a big score after managing just 171 runs in total in his four Tests, made 64 before luring by Nayeem who gave more flight to invite him to attack. Veteran Brendun Taylor (10) hastened the downfall of the team with the batsman dragging a turning delivery onto the stumps.







Skipper Ervine then wrested back the initiative for Zimbabwe with century from 222 balls in a 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sikandar Raza which lifted the visitors to 170-3. Nayeem made two late strikes by having Raza and Ervine while Jayed trapped Maruma in the final session and that again turned the tide of the match in the Tiger' favour. Pacer Jayed bagged two wickets for 51 runs.





