Shaheed Minar of Ctg turned into a human sea



The Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day was observed in the city as elsewhere in the district with due respect and solemnity.





Marking the day, different socio-cultural and political organization including district administration chalked out various programs in line of the national program.Different political, professional, individuals and socio cultural organizations organized daylong programs including discussion meeting, milad mahfil, poetry recitation, art competition for children, voluntary blood donation and cultural functions in the city.





The day is a national holiday. As part of the programs, the national flag was hoisted atop of all the public and private buildings in the district.The Central Shaheed Minar of Chattogram turned into a human sea shortly after the zero hours with the presence of hundreds of people from different walks of life.





Leaders of different political parties and professional organizations and people from all walks of life gathered at the Shaheed Minar to pay respect to the martyred language heroes and placed wreaths one after another with due honor.

The day's program was formally started at one minute past midnight tonight with placing of floral wreaths at the altar of Central Shaheed Minar by Awami Legue Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain.





Among others, Chattogram City mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and Councillors of all 41 wards on behalf of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), the mayor along with city Awami League (AL) leaders placed wreaths on behalf of City AL, AL nominated Mayor candidate M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram ABM Azad, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chattogram range Khandoker Golam Faruk, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Mohammad Mahabubur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad IliasHossain, Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority Jahirul Alam Dobas, District Administrator and President of Chattogram North District Awami League MA Salam, Chattogram City Mohila AL President Hasina Mohiuddin and Superintendent of Chattogram District Police SM Rasidul Haque paid their homage by placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.





They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.Besides, different political parties including Chattogram City AL, North and South AL district units, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Bangladesh federal Union of Journalists, Chattogram Press Club, Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) and Chattogram TV Journalist Associations, Muktijoddha Command Council, Chattogram District Bar Association placed flower wreaths at the altar of the Shaheed Minar.





A smart contingent of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) led by Sub-Inspector Mohammad Humayun paid guard of honour at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past midnight tonight. In the morning, students from different educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations carrying different colorful banners, festoons and placards placed floral wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.





Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Chattogram University (CU) Professor Dr Shirin Akter and VC of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) Prof Dr Rafiqul Islam paid tributes to the language martyrs by placing wreaths at CU and CUET Shaheed Minars respectively.





To mark the day, different educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations chalked out separate programs. Poetry recitation, art and hand writing competition for the school children were arranged on the premises of Chattogram Shishu Academy in the morning.





Besides, handwriting, drawing and patriotic songs competitions of children, Milad and Doa Mahfil were also held seeking salvation of the martyrs of the language movement.Special prayers were offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worships across the district seeking divine blessings for peace and salvation of the departed souls of the language martyrs.

