'2021 to be announced as Tourism Year'

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali speaking at a seminar on tourism at a city hotel on Saturday.





State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Saturday said initiatives are underway for announcing the year 2021 as Tourism Year ahead of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh."After getting the approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, detailed plans will be taken in this regard," he told a seminar as the chief guest at a city hotel, according to a press release, reports BSS.





About the tourism industry in the country, he said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the industry will be flourished through zeal, will-power and hard work of the concerned authorities.He said branding of all historical places, including Choto Katra, Lalbagh Fort, Ahsan Manzil and Jatiya Sangsad, will be ensured soon to flourish the tourism industry.





He said that if the nation can nurture the values acquired through the great War of Liberation led by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the tourism industry will make its mark in the days to come.He urged the concerned authorities of the tourism corporation to come forward for developing the tourism industry of the country.





Leave Your Comments