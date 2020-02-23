London mission confers Mujib Year special honor on Abdul Gaffar





Bangladesh High Commission in London has conferred a special 'Mujib Year' honor on the writer of Amar Ekushey song, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem handed over a crest to Gaffar Chowdhury at a program at the mission office on Thursday in London, said a London mission press release on Saturday, reports BSS.





Coinciding with the paying of homage by President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement marking the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one minute past midnight, the high commissioner, noted personalities of the Bangladeshi-British community and officials of the London mission stood besides Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury and sang the song 'Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushe February'.





Paying rich tribute to Bangabandhu, Gaffar Chowdhury thanked the Bangladesh High Commission in London for honoring him.





He also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her efforts for getting the international recognition of the International Mother Language Day.Different dignitaries including Sultan Mahmud Sharif recalled their memories in the function.





