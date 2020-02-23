Indian diaspora urge EU to act against Pakistan





The Indian diaspora in Belgium took to streets recently to protest the continuing atrocities on religious minorities like Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan and made a strong case of India's recently passed law that grants citizenship to non-Muslims from the three neighboring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.





In the Belgian capital Brussels, also the centre of European Union bodies, the diaspora people took out rallies on February 15 ahead of Indian foreign minister's visit to EU on February 17.





The Solidarity Rally in Support of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act passed in India) at Schuman Circle, near the European Commission and European External Action Service (EEAS), Foreign Ministry of European Union (EU), was attended by about one hundred participants including men and women, students, business community people and IT workers.





The presence was overwhelming despite warning of Storm Dennis (100 kms) from evening February. Participants were carrying placards and banners in support of CAA and demanded EU to take action against Pakistan for persecuting religious minorities.





While the people shouted slogans in support of CAA, participants included representatives from Bangladeshi Hindu community based in Belgium.





The Rally was led by Prem Kapoor, Indian origin Belgian & Chairman of Improvement Trust of Saint Josse Commune,

Brussels, representing Socialist Party (PS). Among those present were Neena Mehta, Chairperson of Bharat Samaj Belgium; Harsh Soni, IT EMPLOYEE, and Vivek Dhawan, CEO of Glimpse of India (Ghent based organization propagating Indian Culture), Dr. Manish Gupta, an Antwerp based businessman and Amarjit Bhogal, Bureau Chief of PTC NEWS and Editor of Europe Samachar.





Leave Your Comments