'Media role crucial for containing terrorism'

Monirul Islam



The role of media is crucial for police to containing terrorism, said Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP).He was addressing a views-exchange meeting titled 'role of media in containing extremism' at the National Press Club in the city on Saturday.





Monirul Islam said, "The main aim of terrorists is to create panic and draw people's attention. They try to carry out any attack to get highest media coverage. So, the media's cooperation in rooting out terrorism is very urgent."







"Militants informed their presence by conducting series bomb blasts simultaneously in 63 districts across the country in 2005. Extremists think they need the help of media for several reasons like admitting their responsibility for any incident, informing people about their existence, creating panic, intimidating them and sending out their messages," he further said.







Referring to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), the CTTC chief said, the threat of extremism is gradually decreasing in Bangladesh as the country has improved six notches and its current position is 31st from previous 25th.





"This has been possible with everybody's efforts. Bangalees don't believe in extremism. Besides, the role of media and efficiency of the administration have played a significant role in this regard."





The GTI is a report published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). The index provides a comprehensive overview of key global trends and patterns of terrorism since 2000.The report said Bangladesh improved by six notches in the GTI in 2019. The country was ranked 31 with a score of 5.208. The country's position in GTI was 25 in 2018 and 21 in 2017.







It means Bangladesh is steadily improving its capacity in combating terrorism.Media personalities were also present at the meeting organized by the Center for Social Advocacy and Research Foundation (CISARF).





