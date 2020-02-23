'No 'peace' until Khaleda is released'



BNP Vice Chairman Hafizuddin Ahmed said the country will not attain a 'peaceful' state until BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is granted bail.







He was addressing a human chain in the city on Saturday demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. Hafizuddin Ahmed said, "The top leader of the country Begum Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned falsely. How long shall we keep demanding her release? Many days have passed. Our legal counsels will seek bail for her on Sunday."







BNP Chairperson Khaleda, serving a prison term in two corruption cases, has been under treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital since last April. Her legal team has appealed for her bail citing 'lack of better treatment' in BSMMU hospital.





"The Bengalis have never tolerated any dictators. They drove away the British and the Pakistanis; now the time has come to remove the Bengali tyrant. We call on the people of the country to come forward and not wait for any political parties. It is the duty of all citizens to re-establish democracy and order of law in the country," said the BNP leader.





Leave Your Comments