Thai Airways to cut flights to Dhaka in Feb, March





In the wake of coronavirus outbreak that killed over 2000 people, the Thai Airways International has decided to cancel some flights to Dhaka in February and March. Flight TG339 will be cancelled on February 25, 26, 28, 29 and most of March. Flight TG 340 will be cancelled on February 26, 27, 29 and most of March.





Some flights to eight others countries will also be cancelled during this period due to a fall in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.





The flight adjustments in February and most of March cover destinations in Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Arabs Emirates, reports the Bangkok Post.Vice President Nond Kalinta, in-charge of the sales department, said the flight reduction was necessary for the airline as passengers have avoided travelling after the Covid-19 broke out.





The outbreak has now claimed 2,345 lives in China and infected more than 76,000 people.Fears mounted Saturday over the rise of new cases and fatalities outside China from the new coronavirus outbreak, as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a shrinking window to stem the spread of the deadly disease.





The warning came as the first European died from the Covid-19 strain, which has now spread to over 25 countries and caused over a dozen deaths outside China.





