President in Chattogram on three-day tour





President Abdul Hamid on Saturday arrived in Chattogram on a three-day tour to attend different programs.





A VVIP helicopter carrying the President landed on the premises of Artillery Centre and School (AC&S) in the afternoon, reports UNB. The Army chief, Chattogram Area Commander, AC&S commandant, and divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner and police super of Chattogram received the President.







Abdul Hamid planted a sapling in front of the VIP Complex of AC&S after a guard of honour was provided to him on his arrival. The President along with his family members also enjoyed a cultural programme at the Mushfiq Auditorium of the centre.





Secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the programme which was followed by a dinner.Abdul Hamid is also scheduled to confer the national standard to field regiment artillery 1, 2 and 3 and 38 AD Regiment Artillery on Sunday at the parade ground of the centre.





On February 24, he will attend a passing-out parade of the 94th recruit batch of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as the chief guest to be held at Border Guard Training Center and College (BGTC&C).





BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam and BGTC&C Commandant will receive the President on his arrival.He will also inspect the march and take salute of the recruits.





Leave Your Comments