'Collaborators wanted to erase Bangabandhu from history'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing a discussion organized by the Awami League at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city on Saturday. -PID





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made immense contributions in the Language Movement of 1952 and Liberation War of 1971.







She further said, "Bangabandhu came back from Pakistan after the independence of Bangladesh. He concentrated on rebuilding the country but Pakistan's collaborators killed Bangabandhu on 15 August 1975. Collaborators of Pakistan wanted to eliminate Bangabandhu from history but they failed."





Sheikh Hasina made these remarks on Saturday in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center while speaking as chief guest at a discussion program on International Mother Language Day 2020.







Sheikh Hasina told the audiences that Bangabandhu's name was removed from different places for twenty one years after 1975. "We restored Bangabandhu's name after coming to power in 1996.







Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-E-Islami wanted to eradicate Bangabandhu's name but they could not. We are lucky that Awami League is in power while we are going to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary."





Sheikh Hasina remarked that Bangladesh is no longer referred to as a country affected by poverty, cyclones and national disasters. Bangladesh has made enormous progress during last several years becoming a role model of development, she added. Sheikh Hasina asserted that all people of Bangladesh will have houses to live in and will have an address."





Sheikh Hasina stated that the government has been making the best of its efforts to drive the country forward and strong initiatives are being taken to upgrade Bangladesh in terms of technology too. She urged everyone to love the country and to work for a better Bangladesh to make the sacrifices of martyrs meaningful.





