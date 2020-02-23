Appellate Division upholds bail of Sigma Huda, two daughters





The Appellate Division on Sunday upheld anticipatory bail to Sigma Huda, the wife of former BNP minister Nazmul Huda, and her two daughters in a money laundering case.





A three member bench, led by Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order turning down an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC while former attorney general AF Hasan Arif represented Sigma and her daughters – Antara Selima Huda and Srabonti Amina Huda.





The High Court on January 13 granted four weeks anticipatory bail to the trio, prompting the ACC to move the Appellate Division.





ACC Assistant Director Md Shafi Ullah filed two cases on January 9, accusing Sigma and her two daughters.





According to case statement, Sigma and Antara bought a house in London by laundering Tk 40,660,000 in 2003. Three years later, Sigma and Srabonti bought another house in London by laundering Tk 26,750,000 in 2006.

