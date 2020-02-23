18 injured as private car ploughs through crowd in Kurmitola





At least 18 people, including a child and four women, were injured after a private car ploughed through crowd at Kurmitola in the city on Sunday noon.





Four of them suffered critical injuries, police said.





Eleven of the injured were identified as Farid, Rajjak, Azim, Rajib, Rashed, Bakkar, Azizul Islam, Salma, Rahima, Maksuda and Nazma.





Kazi Sahan Haque, officer-in-charge of Cantonment Police Station, said the victims were at the bus stoppage when the private car hit them.





“Five of them were taken to Kurmitola General Hospital. Four of the critically injured, including the child, were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” the OC said.





Another victim was taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital.

