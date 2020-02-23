HC seeks report on Khaleda’s health condition; next hearing on Feb 27





The High Court on Sunday asked Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Vice Chancellor to submit a report on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s health condition by 5 pm on Wednesday and fixed February 27 for hearing on her bail petition in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.





The HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq came up with the directive after hearing on the bail petition.





The court also asked the BSMMU VC to inform the court three things -- whether Khaleda Zia allowed medical board to give her advanced treatment, if she allows whether she is being given the treatment and the latest condition of her health.





On February 19, the High Court set Sunday to hear the petition in the graft case.





On Tuesday, the BNP chief filed the fresh petition with the High Court seeking bail in the case, citing illness.





It was mentioned in the petition that the BNP chairperson is seriously ill and she needs advanced treatment. “Khaleda is not getting proper treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). She wants to go to London for better treatment if she gets bail.”





On December 12, 2019, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court turned down the bail petition of Khaleda Zia in the graft case.





A special court jailed the BNP chief and three others for seven years in the corruption case on October 29, 2018.





On August 8, 2011, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed the Zia Charitable Trust case with Tejgaon police against four people, including Khaleda. They were accused of abusing power in raising funds for the trust from unknown sources.





The former prime minister was sentenced to jail for five years in a separate corruption case on February 8, 2018.

Leave Your Comments