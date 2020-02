Police recovered the body of a cattle trader from a wheat field at Gogor Jharbari village in Ranisankail upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Toiyab Ali, 40, son of Khamir Uddin of the village.

Officer-in-charge of Ranisankail Police Station Abdul Mannan said Toiyab went missing on Saturday night.

Locals spotted his body in the morning in a wheat field and informed police, he said.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.