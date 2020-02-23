Shahjamal murder: HC acquits four condemned convicts

The High Court on Sunday acquitted four of the five convicts who were sentenced to death by a lower court in a case filed over the murder of Jamalpur teenager Shahjamal Swadhin in 2010.

After hearing the death reference and the appeals filed by the convicts, the HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam also commuted the death penalty of the prime convict to the life imprisonment considering that he is underage.

Advocate SM Shahjahan and Advocate Badrudoza Badal stood for the convicts while Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah represented the state.

According to the prosecution, the five adolescents stabbed the Shahjamal Swadhin, 15, a Class-X student of Rashidpur Qawmi Madrasa in Jamamlpur Sadar upazila, on March 23, 2010 following a dispute over a mobile phone.

The five were arrested after the victim’s father filed a case in this regard.

On January 20, 2015, a Jamalpur court sentenced the five accused to death over the murder. All of them are now behind the bars.