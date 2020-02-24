Diner Sheshe





"My friends call me 'Bossy Nandu', and by friends I mean the 20-something-year-old students who I go to law school with. I'm a 45-year-old mother of 2 teenage daughters, and I'm living and loving the life of a carefree college student!





I started as an investment-banker, worked as a consultant, and also became a certified yoga therapist along the way. But I'm always hungry for the next challenge, because what's the fun in being in your comfort zone… forever?





That's how I started doing law - I was arguing with my husband, and he said, 'Instead of arguing with me at home, why don't you go argue with other people and make some money out of it?'. So, I was like 'okay cool' and applied to Law school --it was perfect for the 'bossy' and 'talkative' woman that I am.





There were definitely some nay-sayers along the way. I was told that no firm would want to hire a middle-aged woman when they could easily find an out-of-college kid who'd slog at their desk for 10+ hours a day. But I'm only in my first semester of college and I've already landed a great internship -- guess being stubborn and bossy pays off!





I love this generation- they're quirky, chill and non-judgmental. I went to the freshers party, joined almost every college committee and even danced to 'Saki Saki' for a competition in front of the whole college -- everyone was chanting my name!





My daughters have been so supportive. From giving me a full tutorial about the meme culture and millennial lingo, to choreographing my dance for a talent show, they're my biggest cheerleaders. And after every paper, they call to ask "How did your paper go? You wrote it well or no?' -- it's like they're my parents!





I just want everyone to know that it's okay to not have your life figured out! If I can experiment and explore at 45, then why should anyone have to live on a timeline? I mean IDK, just go out there and make it happen man!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

