Worldwide waffling





Donald Trump has taken a jab at the Oscars for awarding this year's best picture honor to Parasite, because the film is South Korean. "How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The crowd responded with loud boos. "The winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about?" Trump asked. "We got enough problems with South Korea with trade and on top of it, they give them the best movie of the year."











The high street rallied at the start of the year as shoppers returned to stores following the worst Christmas on record for retailers, official figures reveal today. Retail sales, not including fuel, rose 1.6 per cent last month, the fastest growth since May 2018 and twice the rate expected by the City. They were the latest set of economic figures to point to a surge in consumer and business confidence after Boris Johnson's decisive election victory in December. They also made it less likely that the Bank of England will cut interest rates next month. If fuel is included, retail sales rose 0.9 per cent, ending five consecutive months of no growth, the longest such run on record.











The starting proposal for national contributions is 1.074 percent of the bloc's gross national income (GNI), or a combined 1.09 trillion euros. While that is only a fraction of the 27 member states' national budgets, there is little expectation that the leaders will come to an agreement this week. As the discussions are likely to lay bare division in the bloc, a 2010 report by The Daily Telegraph reveals that former Prime Minister David Cameron declared for the first time that he was "eurosceptic" after an EU summit. After facing criticism from Conservative MPs.



and peers over the EU budget and his approach to Europe ten years ago, Mr Cameron said the bloc did not spend its money well and that it should not be allowed to become a "superstate".









The Western Australian branch of the RSL's decision to ban Welcome to Country ceremonies and the flying of the Aboriginal flag at all of its Anzac and Remembrance Day services has been described by critics as "offensive" and "divisive". The RSLWA commemoration cultural policy states while it respects the inclusion of Welcome to Country in contemporary Australia it "… does not support its use at specific commemorative sites that honour the fallen". "While having utmost respect for the traditional owners of land upon which such sites and memorials are located, RSLWA does not view it appropriate that a Welcome to Country is used at sites that were specifically established to pay homage to those who died and who came from a wide range of cultural backgrounds.



