'Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100'

A woman is taken into an ambulance amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, Saturday. -Reuters



The number of cases of coronavirus in Italy continued to rise on Sunday after the government passed a series of emergency measures to limit the spread of the outbreak in Europe's most affected country.





The governor of Italy's northern Lombardy region Attilio Fontana said certified cases of the illness in his area had risen to 89 from 54 a day earlier, bringing the total number in the country to more than 100. In an emergency decree approved late on Saturday, the government adopted special powers to be able to stop people leaving or entering the worst impacted zones.





The measures were introduced just hours after two people died from the virus in the north of the country. A spokesman for the governor of the northern region Veneto said on Sunday the number of cases there had risen to 19, seven more than on Saturday.Lombardy and Veneto, Italy's industrial heartland which jointly account for 30% of gross domestic output, are the worst hit areas in Italy.





Lombardy is home to Italy's financial capital Milan which has a population of 1.4 million. The city's mayor Giuseppe Sala announced that all Milan schools will be closed from Monday. Universities in both Lombardy and Veneto have also been shuttered until early March. Sporting events have also been canceled in the regions, including three Serie A soccer matches.





Fashion designer Giorgio Armani has said his fashion show scheduled to take place in Milan on Sunday would go ahead in an empty theater without any press or buyers present. In Codogno's centre, the pharmacy remained open on the orders of the local authorities. "We're all scared, but we keep our fingers crossed," the pharmacy's owner Rosa Cavalli told AFP.





She said protective masks had long sold out but customers were stocking up on disinfectants, alcohol and bleach."Most of (the masks) came from China and they've kept them, they need them, they're in trouble," she added.



One woman ventured out to buy drinks and snacks from one of the few vending machines in the town."We're trying to stay calm because in these situations it's easy to panic," said Erica, who only gave her first name, adding that she was buying food because it wasn't clear whether supermarkets would remain open."I'm a little scared because we can all be infected. I work in a restaurant and have a lot of contact with people," she added.







---Reuters, Milan

