Press confce on Khatme Nabuwat held

A press briefing was held on Sunday in Brahmanbaria on the occasion of Khatme Nabuwat conference for declaring Qadianis 'non-Muslim', to be held on February 27. International Majlishe Tahaffuze Khatme Nabuwat, Brahmanbaria district unit arranged the press briefing at Jamia Islami Yunusia Madrasa in Brahmanbaria town.





Mowlana Ashike Elahi Ibrahimi, Allama Mufti Mobarak Ullah, Allah Shaikh Sajidur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, Brahmanbaria Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam, Television Journalists' Association President Monjurul Alam and Mufti Abdur Rahman Qasemi addressed the press briefing.







International Majlishe Tahaffuze Khatme Nabuwat Bangladesh President and Hefazat-e-Islam Amir Shah Ahamd Shafi is scheduled to attend the program as the chief guest. Cooperation from journalists was sought at the press conference. A munajat was offered seeking peace and welfare for the nation. Journalists working in print, electronic and online media and teachers of Jamia Islami Yunusia Madrasa were also present.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

