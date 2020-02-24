Barisal University anniv observed

BU VC Professor Dr Sadequl Arefin leading a joyous rally along with students of Barishal University marking the 9th anniversary of their university on Sunday. -AA



Marking the 9th founding anniversary, Barishal University (BU) observed the day at the campus through various programs on Saturday February 22.





Prof Dil Afroja Begum, member of University Grant Commission, inaugurated the program on Saturday morning and BU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Md. Sadequl Arefin presided over a discussion meeting. The program was participated by current and former students, teachers and university staff including eminent citizens. A colorful procession brought out and moved in the BU campus area. The daylong program includes hoisting of the national and university flags, a colorful procession, discussion and cultural function.





Mentionable Barishal University established in 2011 at Karnakathi area under Barishal Sadar Upazila on 50 acre land and inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





---AA Correspondent, Barishal

