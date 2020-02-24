Moon says to raise the S Korea's disease alert level to 'highest'

Women wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus walk at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central Daegu, South Korea on Friday. -AFP



South Korea is raising its alert level on the new coronavirus to the "highest", President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday, in the face of a sudden spike in the number of infections.





"The COVID-19 incident faces a grave turning point," Moon said following a government meeting on the virus. "The government will raise the alert level to the highest level according to experts' recommendations," he added. South Korea has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days after a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week. The national toll of 556 cases is now the highest outside China, apart from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan.





South Korea reported a sharp jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Italy and Iran took drastic containment steps as worldwide fears over the epidemic spiraled. The contagion's spread prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn that Africa's unprepared health systems left the continent vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease, which spilled out of China and has infected more than 77,000 people in more than 25 countries.







Already one of the worst-hit nations outside China, South Korea reported 123 new cases Sunday, taking its total to 556. Its death toll rose to four with two additional fatalities reported, a day after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said South Korea faced a "grave" situation.





The Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu considered by many a cult has emerged as a hotbed of contagion, with hundreds of members infected.





Chung called on Koreans to avoid large gatherings, including religious services. Italy and Iran began introducing the sort of containment measures previously seen only in China, which has put tens of millions of people under quarantine lockdown in the epicenter province of Hubei.







More than 50,000 people in about a dozen northern Italian towns near the business hub of Milan were urged by authorities to stay home, while shops and schools were shuttered. Among dozens of cases, Italy on Friday became the first European country to report one of its nationals had died from the virus -- a 78-year-old retired bricklayer in the region of Veneto. That was followed Saturday by the death of a 77-year-old woman in Lombardy.





---AFP, Seoul

