Radisson Blu Dhaka's 'Valentine's Love Bites'



With a vibrant poolside with Valentine's décor and a lavish aray of barbque items, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden organized 'Valentine's Love Bites' Poolside BBQ Buffet Dinner on 14th February 2020. The delectable food and amorous setting, the hotel amped up the romantic ambience for all the guests. The highlight of the ceremony was the Heart Floating Ceremony, where couples set adrift heart shaped floats on the hotel's swimming pool to signify their love for each other. Taking part in the ceremony were the respected Board of Directors of Sena Hotel Developments Ltd. as well as many guests of the hotel.





---In Vogue Reporter

