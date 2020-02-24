'Bestowing 'Bangabandhu title' a milestone for nation'

Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury speaking at a discussion on "Attainment of Bangabandhu title- bright memories of respect and love" arranged by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote at Jatiya Press Club on Sunday. -AA



Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said two incidents- bestowing Bangabandhu title on February 23 in 1969 and Bangabandhu's homecoming on January 10, 1972-are millstones for Bangalee nation.





"Bangabandhu is a true friend of Bangalee nation. By bestowing Bangabandhu title on Bangabandhu, living legend Tofail Ahmed has been shining as a witness of history which is a prideful chapter of the nation," she said.







The speaker was addressing a discussion on "Attainment of Bangabandhu title- bright memories of respect and love" arranged by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote at Jatiya Press Club, reports BSS. Seasoned politician, chairman of parliamentary standing committee for commerce ministry and Awami League advisory council member Tofail Ahmed addressed the function as the guest of honor.





Dr Shirin said Bangabandhu, who had profound love for the people, devoted his life for the emancipation of Bangalee nation.Mentioning Bangabandhu's role in uniting the nation, she said the undisputed leader Bangabandhu had struggled throughout his life to realize the rights of people and attain the political and economic emancipation of Bangalee nation.







The speaker said all achievements of Bangalee nation ranging from Language Movement to Independence had come under the courageous leadership of Bangabandhu. Termed Bangabandhu as a symbol of renaissance, she said the great leader never bowed down to unjust. Dr Shirin said Bangabandhu had the only goal to bring smile in the face of distressed people by changing their fortune.





Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote President and former state minister for Information Tarana Halim chaired the function while former Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Ekram Ahmed, actors Masum Aziz and Riaz, playwright Enamul Haque, former cricketer Rakibul Hasan and freedom fighter Bichchhu Jalal, among others, addressed it.

