Navy chief off to Germany





Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury on Saturday left Dhaka for Germany on a government visit. Assistant Navy Chief (Operations) and Navy Administratvie Authority saw his off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. During the visit, the navy chief will observe the progress of the works of two Maritime Petrol Aircraft (MPA). Besides, he will aslo pay a visit to Ruag Aerospace, two MPAs manufacturing company. Apart from, he will exchange views with Managing Director Felix Amman and other representatives of the company. The Navy chief is scheduled to return to Bangladesh on February 28.

