Hrithik's a global sex symbol





Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome and desirable actors from Bollywood. And now, the 'Jodha Akbar' actor's sex symbol notability has got him featured in Netflix's documentary series 'Sex Explained'. The American show is more of an informative series that discusses sexual health and fantasies. And in an episode called 'Attraction', Hrithik's being slotted with Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. "The Greek God physique is however not a God's gift and is man-made, as Hrithik, who had a very bad body in the beginning and was told that he could never dance to become an actor, worked on it to reach where he is today," says a source. Incidentally, this is not the first time that Hrithik has been a muse to discuss sex. In comedian Sumukhi Suresh's manual for masturbation; the comedian uses Hrithik as a catalyst to induce carnal cravings.





