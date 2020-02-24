Deepika trolled



In today's batch of actors, Deepika Padukone has been one of the most politically conscious, if not vocal, actresses. The actress, whose 'Chhappak' brought forth the issue of acid attacks that has plagued the women of the country for a long time, appeared to champion the women's rights up till now. Sharing a still from the movie '83', in which she is playing Romi Dev to Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev, the actress found herself a subject of online trolling.





In a caption with the picture, the actress wrote: "Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own (sic)."





Disagreeing with the actress' passive views of women sacrificing for their husband's success, the netizens decided to call out the actress. "If iconic women like you choose to play roles like this that glorify men's dreams over women's, then the whole point is lost isn't it madam?





This is not an ode. This is another justification of patriarchy," wrote one user. Another Twittearti put things is perspective, when he tweeted: "Women who've had to put their husband's dreams before their own deserve an apology, not an ode."





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments