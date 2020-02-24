Shakib's new heroine Salwa





Nishat Nawar Salwa the first runner-up in the 'Miss World Bangladesh' competition of 2018 has recently added her name to the cinema career. Many heroines' film journey has begun through acting with Shakib Khan, the top hero of the industry. If an actress comes into the industry through acting with Shakib Khan it adds a new horizon to the cinema career.







However, Salwa has acted for the first time in several commercials and as the heroine of the film 'Swapno Dekha Rajkonya' directed by Mostafizur Rahman Manik. However, Salwa working opposite to Shakib in the second ever film of her career has brought her in another type of discussion.







For the past few days this is being heard around the cinema industry. The film's title hasn't yet been decided and will be directed by filmmaker Wazed Ali Sumon.







The director and heroine both are still keeping the matter a secret. Meanwhile, multiple sources have confirmed that the newcomer has officially signed for the movie on Saturday (February 22). When contacted, director Wazed Ali Sumon did not respond. Incidentally, Shakib Khan was earlier seen in 'Captain Khan' film by Wazed Ali Sumon. The film was released on Eid-ul-Fitr of 2018.





Shakib's heroine in the film was Shabnam Bubli. After almost two years, Shakib is going to work again under Sumon's direction. In the beginning, the names of Mahia Mahi and Zahra Mitu were heard to be acting opposite to Shakib. He will join the shooting of the movie in Dhaka in March. Masum Reza wrote the story of the new movie.





