Reza's ton puts S Zone in command in BCL final

Farhad Reza hit a fluent century as South Zone established their full command over the Islami Bank East Zone on the day two of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) final at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.





Thanks to Farhad, 103 not out, South Zone put up 486 in its first innings before being dismissed. Their bowlers then reduced East Zone to 110-3 before the bails were drawn for day two. Resuming the day on 306-6, overnight unbeaten batsman Farhad Reza and Shamsur Rahman Shuvo kept the side unscathed throughout the whole morning session to keep East Zone at bay.





Saqlain Sajib gave the side a huge relief, dismissing Shamsur for 79, bringing an end to the 94-run partnership between him and Farhad. However, just it looked East Zone would regroup to take the command, Farhad dashed their hopes as he astutely guided the lower order to further frustrate them.





He was ably supported by Shafiul Islam who was removed on 30. But Farhad completed his century and remained not out on 103 off 168, smashing 10 fours and five sixes. His century was key in taking South closer to 500-run mark. Ruyel Miah, Saqlain Sajib and Ashraful picked up two wickets apiece for East Zone.







Pinak Ghosh and Ashraful made a strong reply for East Zone with their solid presence in the crease. South Zone skipper Abdur Razzak dealt a double, getting the better of Ashraful (28) and Pinak (38) in consecutive overs to derail East Zone.







Shafiul Islam then rattled the stump of Imrul Kayes for 22 to establish South Zone's full control over the East Zone. At the end of the day two, Mahmudul Hasan was batting on 21 with Afif Hossain, who is yet to score. Razzak ended the day with 2-34 while Shaiful took 1-34.

