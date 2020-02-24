Tigers tighten grip on Mirpur Test

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque (left) and Mushfiqur Rahim cheering after scoring a boundary against Zimbabwe on day 2 on the only Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday. -BCB



Captain Mominul Haque and Nazmul Hossain Shanto combined to strengthen its grip on the only Test against visitors Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.







Mominul was back in the runs while Shanto scored fifty and Mushfiqur Rahim threatened big score as the Bangladesh recovered from losing both openers to take the hosts to 240-3 at stumps on day 2. Mominul and Mushfiq's partnership threatened to take the match away from the tourists.





Mominul closer to his first century in almost two year with the hosts are just 25 runs behind Zimbabwe, after some brilliant bowling by pacer Abu Jayed helped Bangladesh dismiss the visitors for 265 earlier Sunday. The hosts in reply had an early set back before half centuries by Shanto and then Mominul helped place their team strongly in its push for only Test victory.





Tigers went through Sunday's last session without losing more wickets and had Mominul, nearing his first Test century since November 2018, unbeaten on 79. Mushfiq who skipped Pakistan Test due to terror fear, contributed an unbeaten 32 to the 68-run fourth-wicket stand. Zimbabwe managed to add just 37 runs to their overnight total with new-ball swing specialist Abu Jayed had run through the visitors' tail with two wickets.







Zimbabwe resumed at 228-6 and lost Donald Tiripano early in the morning session to catch by wicketkeeper Liton Das of brilliant swing by Abu Jayed. The right arm pacer Jayed (4-71) had the Ndlovu soon after to leave the visitors at 244-8. Taijul finally got into the act by removing Tshuma a little later.







Visitors' last specialist batsman, wicketkeeper Chakabva (30), was the last wicket to fall, dismissed by Taijul before the scheduled lunch interval. Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan finished with 4-70.





Zimbabwe's pacers took a while to find the right lengths. They needed to bowl fuller, and while Victor Nyauchi did that to trouble batsmen, Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma both struggled. Nyauchi broke through, a bit fortunately, with Saif Hasan being caught off a harmless delivery behind the stumps.





Then, the old master Tamim and the new star Shanto parried. They put on 78 for the second wicket, before Tamim was edged off the inside of the bat by Tiripano which went to Chakabva's reliable glove. Mominul struggled early to find any rhythm, particularly against short ball, but survived to raise his 50 off 78 balls in the post tea session with four fours.



Mominul, searching for a confidence-restoring innings after Afghanistan, India and Pakistan Test debacle, showed improved technique against the spins and grew in confidence the longer he was at the wicket.





There were some rasping boundaries between Mominul and Shanto, and neither batsman was shy to take the attack to the bowlers when the situation deemed it. Zimbabwe were, well and truly, made to toil. Shanto reached his maiden half-century in his fourth Test. Shanto's purple patch with form continued who struck double century in BCL recently. The left hander clubbed seven fours in his 71-run knock.





The breakthrough, once again, came thanks to debutant pacer Charlton Tshuma. It was a good length delivery, but there was extra bounce on it, and Shanto was caught behind the stumps. Mominul and Mushfiq, much like they have numerous times before proved impenetrable for a while and eventually finished the day on high.











