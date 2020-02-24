More investment urged to ensure safe food





The 3rd International Scientific Conference on food safety and health was held at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council auditorium in the capital on Sunday to boost up the awareness and science based evidence at every steps of food production, processing and marketing. Bangladesh Society for Safe Food (BSSF) organized the day-long conference with the slogan 'To ensure safe food to make a healthy nation'.







Different community people like university teachers, scientist and professionals, students and food entrepreneurs from different stakeholder organizations participated in the conference. The main theme of the conference was "Safe and healthy diets for a #Zerohunger world".







Experts and researchers made their presentations on different aspects of food safety in the conference while BSSF President Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam was in the chair.







The keynote was presented by University of Putra Malaysia Vice Chancellor Prof Datin Paduka Dr Aini Ideris. Different sources and routes of unsafe food production with possible intervention measures were highlighted in the keynote presentation. The society offered BSSF award to Bangladesh Agricultural University Professor Dr AKM Nowsad Alam for his outstanding contribution to introduce for safe food production technology.







The conference was attended by 250 participants from home and abroad and 63 scientific papers were presented.







Safe food is right to all citizens. The responsibility to ensure safe food should be taken by government, professional societies and law enforcement agency together. The conference highlighted different problems and prospects to obtain safe food for the nation. The conference recommended more investment for research, establishment of modern laboratories, deployment of skilled and trained manpower for sustainable safe food production system.







Conference also emphasized coordinated and concerted efforts among the ministries, stakeholders, societies and professionals to uphold the food safety issue. The conference declaration stressed investments to all relevant sectors, awareness building, strong monitoring, community engagement, coordination, deployment of skilled and trained manpower for progressive development of safe food production and consumption.







Leave Your Comments