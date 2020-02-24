IEDCR against visit to virus-hit countries





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has asked the concerned people not to visit the corona virus affected countries, otherwise there is any urgency. IEDCR Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora made this request while addressing a regular press briefing at the Institute on Sunday, reports BSS.







"It is necessary to be cautious before travelling to any country… the number of corona virus patients has abruptly increased now outside the mainland China, she said, adding that the infection has spread among the people who never visited the China." Bangladesh is still free from corona virus, Dr Sabrina said, adding that the country has the capacity to face attack of the disease.





