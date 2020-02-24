Malaysia's party meetings fuel talk of change in government

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad



Leaders from Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition held several meetings on Sunday, fuelling talk that a new government would be formed soon comprising breakaway parties from PH and opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).





Leaders and MPs from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia met at their headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor this morning for around six hours.Tun Dr Mahathir and party president Muhyiddin Yassin were seen at the building on Sunday, as well as youth wing chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, and other party MPs.





About a dozen ministers and MPs aligned to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Parti Keadilan Rakyat's deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister, were also said to have held a meeting at a hotel nearby. The four-party PH coalition comprises multiracial PKR, the Chinese-led Democratic Action Party (DAP), Dr Mahathir's Malay-based PPBM, and Parti Amanah Negara, a moderate Islamic party. A party insider told The Straits Times that the plan is for those aligned to Mr Azmin to leave PKR, which has 50 MPs - the largest number of MPs in Parliament. The insider said PPBM, which has 26 MPs, may leave PH.



A lawmaker aligned to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who is meant to take over from Dr Mahathir as prime minister, dismissed the speculation, saying: "I don't think they have enough numbers."





---ST

