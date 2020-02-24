'Labor market in Malaysia to reopen soon'

Malaysian Minister for Human Recourses M Kulasegaran called on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen at the latter's office in the city on Sunday. -AA





Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has said that the Malaysian labor market will reopen soon for Bangladeshi migrant workers as discussion is on between the two countries.







Replying to a query about reopening the labor market the Foreign Minister said, "I am hopeful because I found the visiting Malaysian Human Resources Minister positive."





Dr. Momen told journalists after meeting the Human Resources Minister of Malaysia M Kula Segaran at his office on Sunday. He said the Malaysian minister will have discussion in details with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad in this regard.





"You will be a national hero here if you declare opening of the market," the foreign minister told the Malaysian minister in the meeting.





They also discussed bilateral trade and investment issues in the meeting. Dr Momen informed the Malaysian minister that Bangladeshis are very hardworking and quick learners as they played a role in building towns and cities in the Middle East.





He said reopening of labor market in Malaysia for Bangladeshis will bring benefits for both the countries.Momen also discussed Rohingya issue with M Kula Segaran and noted Malaysia's support since the very beginning of Rohingya crisis.





He also invited Malaysian investors to invest in Bangladesh as Bangladesh offers investment friendly environment and other facilities.





